Perpignan: an owner ready to exchange his apartment for a Pokémon card at 70,000 euros

A Pokémon card enthusiast recently proposed to the holder of a collector’s card to exchange his apartment in Perpignan for the precious Dragonfire.

A Pokémon card, sold for 70,000 euros on Ebay, it already seems insane. But to offer his apartment in exchange for the same card is beyond comprehension. And yet, it is the surprising deal offered by the owner of the accommodation, located in Perpignan to the seller of this collector Pokémon card, reports the Parisian.

The apartment was similar in value to the card, hence the barter offer offered by this enthusiast. While it is not known whether the exchange was concluded, the card is no longer available for sale on the site, reports Cnews.





Colossal sums

It is a card bearing the likeness of Charizard, particularly coveted because “there would only be five in the world” of this model, explains the person concerned to the Ile-de-France newspaper.

Pokémon cards are regularly the subject of price increases. It seems that the Charizard are very popular, since in June, an auction in Paris had seen leave a card of this type for the sum of 8,000 euros.

With a price almost 10 times higher, the card coveted by the owner of Perpignan is not the most expensive of the Pokémon cards that exist on the market. Cnews spotted another 140,000 Euro Charizard on Ebay.