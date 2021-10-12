PETA calls for the removal of this violent mini-game

After a long development, particularly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, here is Far cry 6 was finally released this Thursday, October 7. FPS fans were able to take the direction of the fictional island of Yara to discover an island under the leadership of a tyrant adept at heavy artillery. Only here, after Anton Castillo, this new opus is targeted by PETA, the association for the defense of animal rights.

when PETA tackles far Cry 6

In addition to its charismatic antagonists, the franchise far cry is known for its host of activities. In this Far cry 6, players can thus free the island of Yara from the grip of Castillo, fish, carry out treasure hunts, participate in rallies or even take part in cockfighting style Mortal Kombat. One of the surprises of this Far cry 6, it’s his mini-game in which two roosters fight in a 2D game like traditional fighting games. A direct reference to animal fights which remain very popular in Central America and South America in particular.





Only here, animal fights, even video games, are not to everyone’s taste. And People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the famous animal rights association, told Ubisoft that its mini-game was in bad taste and needed to be removed immediately.

“Turning a horrific bloodthirsty sport like rooster fighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game match is far from a real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to the idea of ​​forcing animals to fight to the death. Roosters used in cockfighting are equipped with sharp spurs that tear flesh and bones, causing agonizing and fatal wounds. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty. “

In this mini-game of Far cry 6, no bloodshed to be deplored, but rather the creping of plumages. Roosters use their attacks and other special techniques to destroy the opponent’s health points with pecks and claws. This is not the first time that PETA has targeted the video game industry. In 2017, the association asked in particular to the franchise of Warhammer to remove animal skins from its characters. On your side, do you think Ubisoft should remove this minigame from Far cry 6 ? Please feel free to respond to us via the survey below and the comments section.