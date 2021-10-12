Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid test: the new normal

Succeeding a particularly successful previous generation, Peugeot’s all-new compact sedan enriches its design, gains modern infotainment and above all, it is designed on a new platform. This gives it access to two plug-in hybrid engines, pending a 100% electric version in 2023. Test in the hinterland of Cannes.

Under a sky much more threatening than usual for the French Riviera, dozens of new Peugeot 308s await the verdict of international journalists invited to take the wheel for the very first time. Behind a completely redesigned line, both more aggressive and sophisticated, the three-color compact and made in France (in Mulhouse) hides an in-depth EMP2 multi-energy platform. This gives it access to the engine that has become essential in the category: the plug-in hybrid. In a second step, she will be entitled to a version full electric, just like its cousins ​​in the Stellantis group built on the same basis, the DS4 (which it was grateful for when it left a few weeks earlier) and the Opel Astra.

A compact that has style

Peugeot can count on a positioning which is situated between the two other brands of the group, playing an increasingly high-end generalist card. It starts with the general look of the car. It sports a gorgeous dense green launch colourway, a nostalgic new logo (vintage, will say the marketing department), body folds and a long bonnet very marked and LED lights with impressive treatment of details. With 4.36 m in length, it gains 11 cm in passing, and 5.5 cm in terms of the wheelbase.

Inside, we find the i-Cockpit, which has become Peugeot’s trademark. Overcoming the small steering wheel, the instrumentation display is, depending on the version, in simple or 3D display, but always with a 10-inch screen. A configuration that will not suit all sizes because, here more than in other models of the brand. Depending on the driving position, the rim of the steering wheel can really hide some of the information … The second 10-inch screen, too, takes care of the infotainment. He is assisted from the 2e level of finish Allure of a small configurable screen which allows direct access to the functions of your choice, practical and very readable in use. A “Home” key always allows you to return to the main menu with a maximum of two presses. The elegant, sophisticated presentation is flattering and Peugeot succeeds here in an assumed move upmarket.

The rear space is comfortable, but not among the best in the class. On the trunk side, the rechargeable hybrid versions having a capacity reduced by the battery placed under the floor, we can count on 361 l instead of 412 l for the classic versions (608 and 548 l in station wagon version). Values ​​at the top of the basket on paper, but they are not measured according to the German VDA standard, which is deemed to be more realistic than absolute numbers.

Two powers in plug-in hybrid

We were able to test the two plug-in hybrid offers offered by the Lion brand, favoring the “small” 180 hp version, promised to be more successful, especially for professional fleets which now largely shun Diesel. The brand offers a table of total monthly costs over 3 years and 90,000 km, comparing the PHEV 180 and diesel 130 versions, arriving at a very close sum (716/703 € / month respectively). However, there is nearly € 6,000 difference to the purchase to the detriment of the plug-in hybrid version, whose base price is € 36,800 in basic Active Pack finish.

The top of the range (available from 43,300 € in GT finish) is represented by the PHEV version displaying a higher power of 225 hp, but the same level of engine torque of 360 Nm. The synchronous electric motor with permanent magnets is the even, developing 81 kW and 320 Nm. The difference is therefore made on the thermal side, with 30 hp difference (150 and 180 hp) for the 4-cylinder.





Three driving modes

The transmission is the EAT8 automatic transmission which is widely used in the models of the Stellantis group. And the 180 horsepower version is a good choice because it is the most balanced, with performance already very satisfactory (and not very far!) And a great smoothness of use. Its power is sufficient to take the car brilliantly and, even if the additional mass induced by the two engines and the battery is felt (1.6 tons in all), the road handling remains dynamic and very pleasant. Peugeot is not failing in its reputation here. On the other hand, one should not count on a sporting typing, it is not the point.

Three driving modes are on the program: electric, hybrid or sport, the latter not having seemed very interesting to us in the spirit of the car. Hybrid mode maximizes electric operation. But it is also possible to ask to keep the necessary energy in the battery for a future electric trip in town via the e-Save mode which allows you to choose the number of kilometers of EV autonomy to set aside.

The transitions between pure electric and hybrid are very smooth and well controlled. The comfort and silence are very appreciable and the whole offers an experience worthy of the best in the segment, even on the premium brands side. It will take a more complete test to establish reliable hybrid consumption, but it seems to be average for its kind, around 6/7 l / 100 km on the road.

Driving aids are numerous but it will be necessary to wait until the beginning of 2022 to be able to opt for the Drive Assist 2.0 pack which will offer more advanced semi-autonomous driving, with new functions such as semi-automatic lane change or the connection between the vehicle. semi-autonomous driving and GPS to anticipate speed before a curve or limitations.

Pleasant and lively in electric mode

We managed to cover 46 km in pure electric (almost 20 kWh / 100 km of consumption), in a mixed hilly course, which is far from the 60 km approved. Pleasant and lively in EV mode, the 308 can take the motorway in silence without worry, at least at legal speeds in France. Mode B allows the regeneration power to be increased (slightly), but without going to a complete stop. A power / eco / charge indicator on the dashboard helps eco-driving.

Single-phase on-board chargers of 3.7 kW or, as an option (400 €), 7.4 kW are available. The electric cable mode 2 (16 A, 3.7 kW), for reinforced domestic socket is in the list of options for 150 € (8 A, 1.8 kW as standard).

The 12.4 kWh battery can be charged in 7 hours on an 8A domestic socket with a 3.7 kW charger, 3h50 with a reinforced 16A socket with a 3.7 kW charger, and 1h55 with a 32A WallBox and the on-board charger of 7.4 kW. It is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of its load capacity. This can be assessed and certified during revisions.

Finally, Peugeot offers to support its customers with its Free2Move service to gain access to 220,000 charging stations in Europe. The MyPeugeot application allows for remote management of thermal preconditioning and recharging. Enough to stay connected to the 308, a new well-born generation.

Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid test: the results

Excellent compromise between comfort and behavior

Engine approval

Correct electric autonomy

i-Cockpit not always readable

Rate

Medium rear seats