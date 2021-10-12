Philippe at the zenith, Macron at the highest

The founder of the Horizons party is acclaimed by LREM supporters, according to the Ifop-Fiducial survey for Paris Match and Sud Radio. It always appeals more to the right and to the far right, but retreats to the left.

Friends of the Head of State are suspicious of him. The French have confirmed since his ouster from Matignon that Édouard Philippe is their favorite. Certainly, Nicolas Hulot (63%) still dominates the Ifop-Fiducial scoreboard for Match and Sud Radio. But the former Prime Minister collects 58% (–1) of “good opinions”. It always attracts more: 7 right-wing supporters out of 10, half of the Lepéniste voters and, above all, 90% of the marchers. The survey was conducted before the creation, on October 9, of Philippe’s party, called Horizons. A rather successful founding meeting. His first proposals (retirement at 67, fight against debt, priority to safety in the streets) left some of the supporters of the left skeptical, who seemed to distance themselves from the mayor of Le Havre. The latter will be the major asset in attracting the still hesitant right-wing electorate to Macron. No offense to those, François Bayrou in the lead, who doubt it in the majority, where the battle for the post-Macron has begun. Without waiting for 2022.





Little by little, the Head of State is moving up to the top of the list. With 47% (=) of “good opinions”, he reached the 5e square. A flattering score six months before the presidential election. His government, on the other hand, is struggling: Jean Castex (–4) and all the ministers retreat. In reality, they lost the points won this summer: Véran (–6), Blanquer (–4), Darmanin (–4), Borne (–4), Dupond-Moretti (–3), Schiappa (–2), Le Mayor (–2), Bachelot (–2) …

The leaders of the left and of the right broken down

The closer we get to the presidential election, the less things go for the oppositions. On the left, Hidalgo falls (37%, – 6). She loses among young people, retreats to the left, among ecologists and walkers. It is preceded by Montebourg (38%, –1) and followed by Mélenchon (34%, +3) and Jadot (34%, +4) which benefits from a primary environmental effect. On the right, there is no dynamic. Apart from Sarkozy (+1), all the leaders are down: Pécresse (–6), Wauquiez (–6), Ciotti (–5), Bertrand (–3), Barnier (–3), Larcher (–2). A decline for the right which can not agree around a leader. Bertrand is the one who progresses the most in the LR electorate (+16), the same one called to nominate the candidate for 2022.

