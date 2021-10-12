Philippe Conticini unveils a minute Millefeuille bar!

By Rizhlaine F. Posted on October 12, 2021 at 6:21 p.m.

After his bar at Chouquettes, Philippe Conticini is delighting gourmets by unveiling a stand of millefeuille made by the minute according to your desires. So who wants a delicious personalized pastry?

Philippe Conticini is definitely an ambassador of gluttony in Paris. In his shops, the sweet tooth flock to taste his irresistible creations, called the emotion cakes. And yet, far from resting on its laurels, the pastry chef keeps renewing itself! This is how, last March, the master of emotions revealed his chouquette bar to us, which really fell in love with him.

For this winter, Philippe Conticini put the table back on, but this time the pastry shop star changes. Now it’s a Millefeuille bar which arrives in the store in the 3rd arrondissement, a stone’s throw from République. The idea? Two Saturdays a month, you can go there to order a yarrow which will be prepared by the minute before your eyes. That’s not all: you can even personalize your treat! Top start on Saturday, October 16, 2021 ; then it will be every second and fourth Saturday of the month (which is roughly equivalent to every other week).





But what is so special about this Millefeuille? In addition to the fact that it is prepared minute and therefore unbeatable freshness, it is a recipe “French-style” imagined by Philippe Conticini with inverted puff pastry and diplomat cream with Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. And as we told you above, you can personalized it with the toppings of your choice among which we find a salted butter caramel, an exotic caramel (passion, lack, pineapple) and a homemade praline 69%. In total, 150 grams of gluttony and emotions are just waiting to be tasted.

If you are impatient, you can also pre-order your Millefeuille on the site of Conticini pastries to pick it up at the next stand.