Philippe Etchebest annoyed by the arrogant behavior of a candidate

Yesterday, new candidates came to compete to try to win five stars thanks to their dish and therefore get a little closer to participating in the next season of Top chef. Philippe Etchebest is still looking for someone who will awaken his taste buds and have the opportunity to join his team in the famous cooking show of the M6 ​​channel. Anaïs was one of them yesterday and let’s just say things didn’t go as planned for her.

“She does not prefer to divulge her CV for the moment”





The young woman had not even presented her dish to the chef yet, as he was already annoyed by his behavior. The reason ? She had made Damien, her boyfriend, promise not to reveal anything of his CV to Etchebest to prevent him from waiting “at the turn”. Philippe Etchebest asked the young man “Do you know his background a little?” What did she do ? “And Damien to answer” Regarding her professional career I will respect her request because she does not prefer to divulge her CV for the moment “. In off, Etchebest underlined that “if his girlfriend wants to have a chance to integrate Top Chef Objective I have to get to know her a little bit ”. Very annoyed, the chef asks the young man why Anaïs asked him not to say anything, to which he replies “She is afraid that it will harm her and that you will wait for her around the corner”. Except that, as Philippe Etchebest pointed out, he waits for everyone at the turn “and her even more than the others now!” “It was not missing since impatient to taste the sweet and savory dessert of the young woman, who worked for great starred chefs, the one we knew in the show Kitchen nightmare was uncompromising… Anaïs ultimately did not convince Etchebest and only obtained 3 stars.

Kahina Boudjidj