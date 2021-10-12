Pierre Ménès displays his large income: “At Canal, I earned 10,000 net per month and 100,000 euros for the Unibet ad – I need at least 5,000 euros per month to live” – ​​VIDEO

Guest of “The luxury moment” on Télé Star Play, Pierre Ménès revealed the salary he received for 11 years on Canal +, and also mentioned the amount negotiated for his recent departure.

The former columnist of the encrypted channel, who left the air after accusations of sexual assault, evokes the sum of 15,000 euros gross per month, or 10,000 euros net after deduction at source, on Canal +.

And to evoke his departure from the group and the sum of 100,000 euros that he would have negotiated according to Jordan de Luxe, specifying that “no, it is not this sum. No, it is not the jackpot, I think it is in connection with the damage suffered after eleven years of collaboration “.





“I signed a confidentiality agreement so I do not have the right to say it. But it is not that and it is not either the 500,000 euros which were announced”, assuring that the sum is lower.