Pierre Ménès explains how badly he lived his recent stint on the show of his friend Estelle Denis (VIDEO)

Guest of The moment of luxury, this Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Pierre Ménès returned to his recent stint in Estelle Midi, on RMC Story… And claims to have been hurt by the behavior of his columnists.
This Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Pierre Ménès was the guest of The moment of luxury, program to be found in full on Star TV play. The opportunity for him to talk about his new platform Pierrot Football Club, but also to look back on the last stormy months he lived through. The former chronicler of the Football Club Channel, was ousted from Canal + last spring following accusations of sexual assault. He had indeed been pinned on the sidelines of a documentary by Marie Portolano (now host of Best Pastry Chef on M6) denouncing sexism within sports writing.
“It hurt me a lot …“
Charges that Pierre Ménès has rejected on several occasions, especially last week, on the set ofEstelle Midi. But the exchange had not really gone as he had imagined. If he confirms to Jordan De Luxe that he was indeed invited directly by his friend Estelle Denis, he is moved by the welcome he received: “I think it was rather the aggressiveness of its columnists that did this. Thierry moreau, notably. They went there very hard. It hurt me a lot. I did not expect that. I go on an Estelle show, I don’t expect goodwill, eh, but I expected some form of fairness, that there was no“, he explained.
“It’s not easy to admit to be wrong“
Pierre Ménès also returns to a passage in particular from the show, where he did not hesitate to raise his voice: “I defended myself, I even got angry, at one point. But I have to come to understand that in this story, whatever I do, whether I say or not say: I’m wrong. But it’s not easy to admit that to be wrong. While deep inside you think that, of course, you screwed up on some points, but that in no way deserves the surge of hatred that there is“, he regretted, assuring Jordan De Luxe that he had not asked Estelle Denis for preferential treatment:”I am not a star myself, I am not a star, I do not set conditions …“, pointing out to the host that he had not imposed anything before participating in his show.