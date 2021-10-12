Pierre Ménès reveals his former big salary at Canal + and the tidy sum received with an online betting site

Guest of the Jordan de Luxe show on Tuesday, October 12, Pierre Ménès spoke of his 11-year stint on Canal + and agreed to talk about the tidy sums he received through his various activities.
Pierre Menes believes he was treated as an outcast. It is revenge that he signs his return to the front line of the news. The former consultant of the Canal Football Club, accused of sexual assault and sexism within his former editorial staff, on the sidelines of a documentary by Marie Portolano on the place of women in sports media, was dismissed from Canal + before the summer 2021. Since then, he has been chomping at the bit in silence. Pointed out, put aside, the companion of Mélissa Acosta even thought of the worst for a time. But he is now back to work with the launch of a platform dedicated to the world of football, thanks to the support of the Reworld group, and called “Pierrot Football club”. Last week, he promoted this comeback on the set ofEstelle Midi (RMC), not without escaping the angry questions about its setbacks last spring.
Pierre Ménès does not want the encrypted channel
This Tuesday, October 12, he responded to the invitation of Luxury Jordan. Among other subjects, what interested our colleague at the controls of the show The Luxury Moment was to know the impact that the vicissitudes experienced by Pierre Ménès had on his payslip. The 58-year-old sports journalist admits in the preamble not to blame the leaders of the encrypted channel concerning his ousting, since he recalls that they made him sign a CDI on his return from illness (he was transplanted with his liver and ‘a kidney in 2016, editor’s note) in order to make it as secure as possible.
Very comfortable income
He also slips having received a significant severance pay, although equivalent "to the damage suffered" after 11 years of contract. Concerning more precisely his emoluments taking into account the deduction at source, Pierre Ménès indicates that he received at Canal + 15,000 euros gross, or 10,000 euros net after deduction at source. To this jackpot was added the money received for its collaboration with the online betting site Unibet, for whom he participated in advertising campaigns in particular. The former sidekick of Hervé Mathoux claims to have received 100,000 euros. "Compared to what I had signed as a contract and what they did with it, I wasn't robbed but hey, it was cheap …", he notes, however. And to add: "What paid for the work on my house was the insurance against my burglaries".