Plane crashes into residential area, UPS delivery man killed in crash

At least two people were killed, including a UPS employee on Monday when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in the city of Santee, southern California, setting fire to several homes, authorities said.

A plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Santee, a town near San Diego, on Monday afternoon, local officials said. The accident happened just a few hundred yards from a high school. Following the violent impact, fires broke out and severely damaged several houses and other vehicles.

In a video posted to Twitter, residents can be seen rescuing a neighbor trapped in the flames of his burning home.





According to a final report, the crash caused the death of two people and left two others injured.

A UPS delivery truck was destroyed in the accident. The logistics company confirmed the death of an employee in a statement.