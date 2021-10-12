Pogba’s powerful half-time speech

The performance of the Blues during the first period played against Spain was not to the liking of Paul Pogba, who had strong words at the break.

Didier Deschamps had however warned. A few minutes before the kickoff of the shock against Spain, the French coach had warned his troops. “It’s going to be a fight. We can be in pain. Suffer together guys ”, he had launched to them as shown in the small film broadcast by the FFF the day after the coronation of the France team in the final of the League of Nations.

Paul pogba Nonetheless, the first period played by the Blues, deprived of the ball by La Roja, had a bad experience. Luis Enrique’s men were hardly dangerous, but the France team was completely harmless with a single shot – off target – in 45 minutes. A first for the Tricolores since the pension against Switzerland in 2006. And despite the difficulties of his troops, Didier Deschamps wanted to be reassuring at the break. “Calm, calm. We can hurt them, we will hurt them, but not like that. We make the efforts, we quadrille, he launched. It was a fight, it’s hard, but we don’t give up. There will be efforts to make, we must hurt them more. “





We do a real dry cleaning

The Manchester United midfielder wanted to be more incisive, not hesitating to raise his voice to urge the Blues to make more efforts. “You have to be aggressive, it starts in front of everyone, in front and after behind, he launched. Yes we are going to run, they are quality players, but we also have quality. When you have the ball, you have to keep it. We keep it and we will hurt them. We go aggressive in the second half, we do a real pressing. “

But a few minutes later, Paul Pogba was still as happy as ever. Evidenced by his stroke of blood as he was pressed by Rodri in his surface. Deploring the lack of solutions he is given to get the ball out cleanly, the HAC-trained player vehemently attacked Benjamin Pavard, denouncing his attitude that was too passive for his taste.

