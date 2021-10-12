police officers dismissed for racism demand their reinstatement

The public rapporteur of the Administrative Court of Rouen asked Tuesday, October 12 the annulment of the dismissal of a police officer and the confirmation of that of another, in a case of racist remarks targeting a black ex-colleague.

The court will make its decision “within two weeks», Said its president Jérôme Berthet-Fouqué. The comments referred to were made on the WhatsApp messaging where the victim, who lodged a complaint at the end of 2019, has in particular, on numerous occasions, been treated as “Negro“Doing”anything because he’s black“.

He is accused of five messages held

Tuesday, the public rapporteur Thomas Bertoncini recommended “the cancellationOf the dismissal of one of the police officers. “There is a difficulty with the proportionality of the sanction. He is the one who took the least part in the exchanges. It is qualified as being the most discreet by the administrative inquiry“, Justified Bertoncini.

“He indicated that he did not read all the written messages. There are only five messages held which are reproached to him, held over two days: the blacks, it is the future, it is black work, the whites, it is something else.», Continued the magistrate. “He is qualified as serious and providing quality work by his administration“, he added.





The request of a second police officer rejected

On the other hand, the rapporteur requested the rejection of the request of a second police officer who also requested the annulment of his dismissal. About him, “the administration did not go astray», Said Bertoncini. The official “produced around fifty publications on this WhatsApp account. Their racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, discriminatory character is evident from their reading.“, Argued the magistrate.

In addition the official “has already been the subject of a sanction, a reprimand, in 2018», Added the magistrate. His lawyer Marie-Perrine Philippe assured that the police officer was “in great depression“And had”always been exemplary»Until then. “WhatsApp group is not a public groupShe added.

“There are communities that don’t like what I represent, the white male, and I apply a form of reciprocity», Declared his client on September 3 in Évreux during the criminal trial of five police officers in this case. The prosecution had requested a 1000 euros fine against this man considered to be “the ideologue” of the group. The criminal court is due to render its decision on November 5. A fine of 150 euros was required against the police officer whose dismissal requested the annulment of the dismissal.

