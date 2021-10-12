priests must denounce the facts “to justice”, considers Darmanin

The Minister of the Interior received this Tuesday the President of the Conference of Bishops of France, who had considered that the secrecy of confession was “stronger than the laws of the Republic”.

Gérald Darmanin affirmed Tuesday, October 12 that the priests having knowledge of “crimes“Against”children under 15“, were to “carry“These facts of pedocriminality”to justice»And not to oppose the secrecy of confession. The Minister of the Interior was speaking to the National Assembly just after having received, as Minister of Religion, the President of the Conference of Bishops of France, Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort.

The day after the publication of Saved report which shed a harsh light on the importance of the facts of pedocriminality in the Catholic Church from 1950 to the present day, Mgr Éric de Moulins-Beaufort had estimated that the secret of confession was “stronger than the laws of the Republic“. The Minister of the Interior then indicated that he would receive him, at the request of Emmanuel Macron, to ask him to “to explain his words“.

During his interview with Gérald Darmanin, Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, “demand(e) sorry to the victims and to all those who may have been saddened or shocked by the fact that the debate aroused by my words (…) took precedence over the reception of the content of the CIASE report and the taking into consideration of victims», We can read in a press release from the French Bishops’ Conference.

The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), chaired by Jean-Marc Sauvé, recommends that the Church authorities relay a clear message on the obligation placed on the confessor to report cases to the judicial and administrative authorities. sexual violence against a minor or a vulnerable person.

