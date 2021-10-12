More

    Prime Audiences: The TF1 TV movie “At your side” leader at 4.3 million – “Love is in the meadow” on M6 at 3.8 million – France 2 and France 3 weak

    Entertainment


    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast “At your sides”. At the casting, viewers found Jarry, Didier Bourdon, Marie-Anne Chazel, Matthias Van Khache or Eric Pucheu. The TV movie “Judged Without Justice” was offered on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “Apocalypse, Hitler attacks in the West – 1940”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.


    By your side (x2)
    21% market share

    4,266,000 viewers


    Love is in the meadow (x2)
    19.1% market share

    3,800,000 viewers


    Judged without justice
    9.1% market share

    1,961,000 viewers


    Apocalypse, Hitler attacks in the West – 1940 (x2)
    8.5% market share

    1,762,000 viewers


    A cop
    5.6% market share

    1,234,000 viewers


    John wick 2
    4.7% market share

    832,000 viewers


    crystal trap
    4.2% market share

    818,000 viewers


    France in the kitchen
    3.1% market share


    694,000 viewers


    Planet of the Apes – Supremacy
    3.2% market share

    548,000 viewers


    Unforgettable
    2% market share

    442,000 viewers


    Emergency calls (x2)
    2% market share

    418,000 viewers


    Experts: Manhattan
    1.7% market share

    402,000 viewers


    The story of Jean-Jacques Goldman
    1.7% market share

    361,000 viewers


    Kaamelott
    1.8% market share

    361,000 viewers


    Crimes
    1.4% market share

    298,000 viewers


    The hidden side of …
    1.3% market share

    294,000 viewers


    Express mechanics
    1.2% market share

    272,000 viewers


    Aquamen
    0.6% market share

    137,000 viewers

    Top market shares


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNintendo Switch Online: What about 50Hz or 60Hz for Expansion Pass N64 games? Nintendo responds
    Next articleCovid – AstraZeneca: conclusive results for the antibody treatment under study

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC