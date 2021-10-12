Prime Audiences: The TF1 TV movie “At your side” leader at 4.3 million – “Love is in the meadow” on M6 at 3.8 million – France 2 and France 3 weak

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast “At your sides”. At the casting, viewers found Jarry, Didier Bourdon, Marie-Anne Chazel, Matthias Van Khache or Eric Pucheu. The TV movie “Judged Without Justice” was offered on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “Apocalypse, Hitler attacks in the West – 1940”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.
By your side (x2)
21% market share
4,266,000 viewers
Love is in the meadow (x2)
19.1% market share
3,800,000 viewers
Judged without justice
9.1% market share
1,961,000 viewers
Apocalypse, Hitler attacks in the West – 1940 (x2)
8.5% market share
1,762,000 viewers
A cop
5.6% market share
1,234,000 viewers
John wick 2
4.7% market share
832,000 viewers
crystal trap
4.2% market share
818,000 viewers
France in the kitchen
3.1% market share
694,000 viewers
Planet of the Apes – Supremacy
3.2% market share
548,000 viewers
Unforgettable
2% market share
442,000 viewers
Emergency calls (x2)
2% market share
418,000 viewers
Experts: Manhattan
1.7% market share
402,000 viewers
The story of Jean-Jacques Goldman
1.7% market share
361,000 viewers
Kaamelott
1.8% market share
361,000 viewers
Crimes
1.4% market share
298,000 viewers
The hidden side of …
1.3% market share
294,000 viewers
Express mechanics
1.2% market share
272,000 viewers
Aquamen
0.6% market share
137,000 viewers
Top market shares