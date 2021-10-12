Prince Andrew accused of child sexual abuse: British police finally rule

Prosecuted in the United States, Prince Andrew will not face further legal disputes in his own country. On Sunday October 10, 2021, London Police Chief Cressida Dick announced that British police would take no further action after reviewing the sexual assault charges against Queen Elizabeth’s son.

As AFP recalls, Cressida Dick asked her team to reconsider the case last August, when the American Virginia Giuffre (38) filed a complaint against Prince Andrew in Manhattan court. As a reminder, the latter claims to have been “delivery for sexual purposes“to the Duke of York at the age of 16, between 2000 and 2002, when she was the victim of the vast sex trafficking for which the financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing herself in a prison in Manhattan, in the summer of 2019. Prince Charles’ brother is accused of having “sexually assaulted“Virginia Giuffre on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s, and at Jeffrey Epstein’s properties in New York and in the Virgin Islands.





“Metropolitan Police officers learned of a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review is complete and we are taking no further action“, said the police on Sunday. She also confirmed having completed the study of accusations of trafficking and ill-treatment of underage women and girls targeting the British Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein. These accusations had been relayed. in June by UK television channel Channel 4 news. “We have also reviewed information provided to us by a media organization in June 2021. This review has been completed and no further action will be taken.“said the Met without further details.

For his part, Prince Andrew denies the accusations against him. Withdrawn from public life for two years now, after a disastrous interview for the BBC during which he tried to defend himself, the 61-year-old Briton initially refused the complaint lodged at his home in early August and remained overwhelmingly silent for many years. long weeks. The father of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice finally accepted her in September. He is now preparing his defense with his team of lawyers.