“Prodigies”: A new juror joins season 8 on France 2

Info puremedias.com. Faustine Bollaert now knows her new colleagues. The one who will succeed Marie-Sophie Lacarrau at the head of “Prodiges” on the occasion of the 8th season this year will face two jurors already present in previous seasons and a new face for this show which highlights young talents classical music.

A new representative for the vocal category

According to our information, Gautier Capuçon, the cellist present since season 1, as well as the choreographer and principal dancer Marie-Claude Pietragalla, who joined the adventure in season 5, will be again present to represent the instrument and dance categories. Both will be joined in the singing category by Gaëlle Arquez, a French mezzo-soprano presented as one of the rising stars of lyrical art. The young woman, a graduate in singing at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris, has had a series of title roles during her career: Armide at the Staatsoper in Vienna, Carmen at the Teatro Real in Madrid and at the Covent Garden in London …

Gaëlle Arquez will therefore take over from soprano Julie Fuchs, who will have remained for only one season in the program produced by EndemolShine France. Never since the launch of “Prodiges” in 2014, a juror had stayed so short: before her, the late Patrick Dupond had been present four seasons on France 2 while the soprano Elizabeth Vidal had held six seasons … before being replaced by Julie Fuchs.

The shooting of season 8 is taking place this week, for the first time in the Paris region, more precisely in Saint-Denis. As in previous years, the broadcast should take place during the holiday season on the Deux.