PSG: a new contract at 45 M € for Mbappé

Faced with recent statements by Kylian Mbappé, the president of PSG has reportedly made the decision to respond with a new contract extension offer.

Last week, Kylian Mbappé put himself in the spotlight with interviews at the microphone of RMC Sport and in the columns of The team. In the latter, the French returned to the discussions he had with PSG during the summer to extend his contract. “People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true. I’m told ‘Kylian now you’re talking to the president’, but that’s not for me to judge. “





And even if Real Madrid has clearly become Kylian Mbappé’s priority, President Nasser al-Khelaïfi is not losing hope of seeing his 23-year-old striker change his mind. Based on information from RMC Sport, the Ile-de-France club could approach its player in the coming days with an offer of a short-term contract – to allow Mbappé to join Real Madrid subsequently – with a salary of around 45 million euros per year. The French would then become the best paid player in the workforce ahead of Lionel Messi (€ 41m per year).