PSG intends to exercise the option to buy Nuno Mendes

Considered one of the great hopes of European football as a left-back, the Portuguese international Nuno Mendes (19 years old, 8 caps) was loaned on August 31 to PSG by his club Sporting Portugal. A paying loan of 7 million euros, with a purchase option set at 40 million.

Author of a very promising start with PSG, despite a last failed match against Rennes in Ligue 1, Nuno Mendes should be bought by the Parisian club next summer. In any case, this is what the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted a few minutes ago.

“Paris Saint-Germain are ‘excited’ by the impact of Nuno Mendes. The plan is to recruit him definitively in 2022 by paying the purchase option of 40 million euros”, tweeted the transfer window specialist, before specifying that PSG had recruited him in the form of a loan with option to buy to stay in the nails of financial fair play, but that the idea of ​​PSG was already clear on August 31 last: it is a player of the future on which the club intends to bet.



