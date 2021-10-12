PSG: Messi, Ronaldo … Wijnaldum’s incredible tribute to Verratti!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 10:45 p.m. by La Rédaction

On August 8, France Football unveiled the list of the 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. If Marco Verratti is absent, the Italian is indeed one of the best players in the world for Georginio Wijnaldum, his teammate at PSG.





As usual every year, the list of players nominated to win the Ballon d’Or France Football is unveiled with its share of debates. For this 2021 edition, some absences are talking a lot, especially that of Marco Verratti. The Italian comes out of a successful season on a collective level, with a semi-final of Champions League with the PSG and above all a Euro won with theItaly. Despite the non-appointment of the Little owl , Georginio Wijnaldum believes that Marco Verratti is one of the best players in his job.

“I play with Verratti at PSG and he is phenomenal”