PSG: Messi, Ronaldo … Wijnaldum’s incredible tribute to Verratti!

Football – PSG
On August 8, France Football unveiled the list of the 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. If Marco Verratti is absent, the Italian is indeed one of the best players in the world for Georginio Wijnaldum, his teammate at PSG.
As usual every year, the list of players nominated to win the Ballon d’Or France Football is unveiled with its share of debates. For this 2021 edition, some absences are talking a lot, especially that of Marco Verratti. The Italian comes out of a successful season on a collective level, with a semi-final of Champions League with the PSG and above all a Euro won with theItaly. Despite the non-appointment of the Little owl, Georginio Wijnaldum believes that Marco Verratti is one of the best players in his job.
“I play with Verratti at PSG and he is phenomenal”
In an interview for the FIFA, Georginio wijnaldum greatly praised Marco Verratti : ” Everyone says Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because they have dominated football for 15 years, and the third player is always different. When you talk about the best players in the world, people automatically say midfielders and forwards, but there are also great defensive players. Virgil van Dijk is up there. Now I play with Verratti at PSG and he is phenomenal. People won’t mention him because his role isn’t to score a lot of goals or give a lot of assists, but what he does in training and on the pitch is magnificent. “