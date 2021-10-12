PSG: Nuno Mendes’ future is already sealed! – Soccer

Ready for Paris Saint-Germain by Sporting Portugal this summer, Nuno Mendes has made a good start with the club from the French capital. What to push the Parisian leaders to lift their purchase option?

Nuno Mendes seduced for his debut at PSG

Nuno Mendes is wasting no time. Arrived at the end of the transfer window at Paris Saint-Germain as part of a paying loan (7 million euros), the 19-year-old left side already has four starts in six games with his new team and conquered his world in the capital city.

He’s an extraordinary youngster , said his teammate Kylian Mbapp of him last week in an interview with RMC agreement. The Parisian leaders share the opinion of their striker, so much so that a decision has already been taken on the future of the Portuguese international.

PSG will lift its purchase option





Indeed, according to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris SG intends to definitively recruit the Lusitanian loaned by Sporting Portugal. As a result, Parisian leaders have taken the decision to exercise its purchase option, estimated at 40 million euros, by the end of the season. This is to say the hopes placed in him by the club.

Hardworking, fast, enduring and technical, the defender has all the qualities to succeed at the highest level and continue his meteoric rise, he who is also starting to make his mark in the Portugal team (9 selections since his first cap in September 2020). It is up to him to continue on this path.

40 M € for Nuno Mendes, is it a good price? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …