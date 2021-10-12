PSG | PSG – Malaise: Brazil, retirement… Neymar is smashed after his release!

Football – PSG

While Neymar has entrusted his blues for international football, and only this one, this exit was clearly not to the liking of Jérome Rothen, who insisted on making a link between the words of the player and PSG.

” I think the 2022 World Cup will be my last. I think that because I don’t know if I will still have the mental strength to deal with football. I will do anything to win, fulfill this big dream that I have since childhood », Confided Neymar in an interview with DAZN which aired this Thursday but recorded last spring. During it, number 10 of the PSG clearly suggests a form of discomfort vis-à-vis international football, therefore already thinking of retiring in a little over a year when he is only 29 years old. And although this statement from the Brazilian is not about the PSG, club with which he is under contract until 2025, this speech had cause for concern some observers as for the psychological state of Neymar, who might be somewhat overwhelmed by the pressure he’s been under from a young age. And Jerome Rothen clearly belongs to the category of worried observers …





“It’s a terrible statement for PSG”