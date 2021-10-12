PSG | PSG – Malaise: Brazil, retirement… Neymar is smashed after his release!

Football – PSG
While Neymar has entrusted his blues for international football, and only this one, this exit was clearly not to the liking of Jérome Rothen, who insisted on making a link between the words of the player and PSG.
” I think the 2022 World Cup will be my last. I think that because I don’t know if I will still have the mental strength to deal with football. I will do anything to win, fulfill this big dream that I have since childhood », Confided Neymar in an interview with DAZN which aired this Thursday but recorded last spring. During it, number 10 of the PSG clearly suggests a form of discomfort vis-à-vis international football, therefore already thinking of retiring in a little over a year when he is only 29 years old. And although this statement from the Brazilian is not about the PSG, club with which he is under contract until 2025, this speech had cause for concern some observers as for the psychological state of Neymar, who might be somewhat overwhelmed by the pressure he’s been under from a young age. And Jerome Rothen clearly belongs to the category of worried observers …
“It’s a terrible statement for PSG”
” Neymar is a fabulous player when he’s in good shape. The problem is, he’s in a bad phase. And there is a terrible statement for PSG. It lacks spirit, enthusiasm. When we read between the lines, the PSG, it does not care. There is the love he has for Brazil, to try to win a World Cup. His last chance will be in Qatar in a year. But she wanted to remind her of her homework. When you are a player in this category, that you have been the emblematic figure of a club for more than four years, that you have extended for five years and that you have decided to end your career at PSG, you cannot declare that. Of course, the privacy of any player can be complicated. When he talks like that, it looks like he’s having a little depression. But when your name is Neymar, with the image you send, you can’t do public outings like that. Whether you are dealing with your problems in private, there is no need to worry. We all agree that just because Neymar is one of the greatest players in the world doesn’t mean he can’t have moods, but you have to hide them. When he speaks, and it is not often, it is almost always denigration against PSG. Leonardo takes over the president of Real, the Mbappé clan. But about Neymar, he never says anything. Normally, your flagship player should be exemplary at all levels. I hope they don’t give him his ethics bonus with statements like that. For me, it’s abused. He will have to face his responsibilities soon “, has explained Jerome Rothen on the antenna of RMC Sport this Monday.