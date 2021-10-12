PSG | PSG – Malaise: Neymar, Messi, Di Maria … Huge blow for Pochettino!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. by AD

For the reception of Angers this Friday, Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of several strong elements of his workforce. While they play their last selection match at the end of the week, the players of the South American PSG will not be able to participate in the next meeting of the Parisian club.





Mauricio Pochettino will have to tinker for the reception ofAngers this Friday. As for the resumption after the last international break, the coach of PSG will be deprived of its South American players. So as specified The Parisian this monday evening, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Leandro paredes and Keylor Navas will not be present for the 10th day of League 1. facing SCO ofAngers.

The private PSG of Neymar, Messi, Di Maria … against Angers

Indeed, the Brazil of Neymar and Marquinhos will face theUruguay in the night from Thursday to Friday (2:30 a.m.), theArgentina of Lionel messi and Leandro paredes will rub against Peru on the same date, but one hour earlier (1:30 a.m.). At last, Keylor Navas, which defends the colors of Costa Rica, will be opposed to United States the day before, or in the night from Wednesday to Thursday (1:00 a.m.). It remains to be seen how Mauricio Pochettino will deal with these absences of weight.