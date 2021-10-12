More

    PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: Mbappé dropped a bombshell on Benzema on his future

    Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

    The complicity between Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema was obvious in the League of Nations. During the two matches of France against Belgium (3-2) and Spain (2-1), the two accomplices of the tricolor attack displayed promising automatisms for the Blues … but perhaps also for Real Madrid.

    Last week, to the day, the PSG scorer confirmed his desires for a summer departure to Casa Blanca and the fact of having been held back a little against his will by the Qatari leaders. Mbappé (22 years old) had to evoke this episode with Benzema (33 years old) during the gathering of the Blues during the international break.

    “Mbappé told Benzema that he was going to come to Real Madrid”

    Better, Eduardo Inda says that the 22-year-old crack slipped him a new confidence about his future in the winter transfer window. “Mbappé’s wish would still be to come to Real Madrid in January,” slipped the Spanish journalist last night on the El Chiringuito program. He told Benzema he was coming to Real Madrid. “

    “There is no other option for Mbappé than to sign for Real Madrid,” said Javi Balboa, while the program confirmed that the PSG striker was learning Spanish, Arabic and Russian …

    Always so close with Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) in the jersey of the France team, Kylian Mbappé (PSG) slipped a capital confidence on his future in the winter transfer window. A small bomb that should make the Emir of Qatar leap.

