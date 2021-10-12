Real estate credit: rates remain at their lowest

Posted on Oct 12, 2021 4:35 PMUpdated Oct 12, 2021, 5:34 PM

The situation remains very favorable with regard to the borrowing rates offered by banks for the acquisition of real estate. According to the Housing Credit Observatory / CSA, in the third quarter, borrowers benefited from an average rate of 1.05%, equivalent to the level of the previous quarter. In other words, the rates remain at their “lowest level ever seen so far”, underlines the Observatory.

At this level, borrowing rates even fall below inflation, which now stands at 1.25%. Crédit Logement / CSA also notes that “now, more than 80% of borrowers benefit from loans at rates below inflation”. However, this situation will only be truly favorable to borrowers if it lasts over time and if the wage curve is also driven by inflation.

At the very low rate, there is also an ever longer loan term: the latter increased by three months compared to the previous quarter, to reach 233 months. The fall in rates and the extension of loans make it possible to compensate for the rise in housing prices “which increases over the months”.

Since the recommendations of the High Financial Stability Council (HCSF) set in December 2019, relaxed in 2020 and then set in stone in 2021, banks are in fact required to maintain the effort rate (i.e. weight of monthly payments in household income) below 35%.





High level of input

The Observatory estimates that “the banks are maintaining the conditions of the loans granted since last April at exceptionally favorable levels, in order to support the demand for loans from individuals”. The drop in interest rates and the extension of loan terms that have continued since the start of the year have made it possible to revitalize credit production after the slowdown recorded in 2020, at the height of the crisis.

As a result, loan production over the first nine months of the year is 7.7% higher than that of 2020 over the same period. On the other hand, the Observatory begins to notice a slowdown in the third quarter: production between July and September of this year is thus down 7.8% compared to the third quarter of last year.

Increase in personal contributions

According to the organization, this slowdown is mainly due to the increase in personal contributions, now 31% higher than their low point in 2019. This increase – which “thwarts the realization of real estate projects fed by a large number of households “, Judges the observatory – is a consequence of” the implementation of the recommendations of the HCSF “.

The recommendations of the HCSF on the other hand did not cause a decline in the volumes of loans, reacts for its part the Banque de France – the recommendations should rather influence the conditions of granting. According to the latest figures from the institution, which relate to the month of August, the monthly production of new mortgage loans is maintained at a particularly high level, “well above the monthly average over the last five years”.