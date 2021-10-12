Real estate: watch out for credit restrictions!



The dynamism of the real estate market is confirmed this year with a record volume of transactions. But the environment should change. (© Fotolia)

Certain borrower profiles will be affected in an increasingly tense market.



The September 14 decision of the High Financial Stability Council (HCSF), placed under the joint authority of the Ministry of the Economy, the Banque de France and the Parliament, transforms into binding standards for banks, from January 1 next, its recommendations on access to mortgage loans for the French.





They define a maximum debt ratio of 35% of income and a maximum borrowing period of 25 years in old and 27 years in new. The HCSF thus wants to avoid a new boom in the mortgage market, already observed in 2019.

This development could further tighten access to credit for the youngest and most modest profiles, and in particular first-time buyers, the first link in the real estate acquisition chain. However, these recommendations were already widely applied by the banks. Could this measure help create turbulence in a very dynamic but increasingly tense real estate market?

A record year 2021

The increase in the annual volume of sales of second-hand homes continues, with a record figure of 1.15 million transactions over twelve months sliding, according to the notaries of France. This increase continues to be carried out in favor of a certain type of property, with a preference for housing on the outskirts, as well as a relocation to small towns and cities.

Read more on LeRevenu.com