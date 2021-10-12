RED offers a better plan at 10 € than B & You thanks to 20 GB more

RED by SFR has just renewed its offers without obligation and does not simply intend to align itself with the 10 GB package at 9.99 euros per month from Bouygues Telecom, but rather to crush its competitor with 20 GB of 4G more for the same price.

Update 10/12/2021 at 5:10 p.m .: B & You has now aligned itself with RED by SFR and also offers a 30 GB package at 9.99 euros per month, only until October 19.

Recently with B & You and RED by SFR, each time one updated its mobile plans without commitment, the other aligned by offering exactly the same offers. However, the green operator decides this time to change the situation by also offering a package at 10 euros per month, but with 20 GB more than its competitor.

Details of the 30 GB offer at RED by SFR

20 GB more than B & You for the same price

Including 6 GB from Europe and the French overseas departments

Unlimited calls, SMS, MMS

Until October 18, 2021, the 30 GB package is available at only 10 euros per month at RED by SFR. It’s non-binding and you can cancel your subscription at any time!

There is also a 70 GB package for 3 euros more, a 100 GB package for 5 euros more and a 130 GB package for 9 euros more.

The best 10 € package at the moment

RED by SFR is used to offering mobile offers at very competitive prices. He usually uses his BIG RED events for that, but today he just wants to overshadow B & You in the budget package segment by simply offering a better deal than his rival.

If Bouygues Telecom offers 10 GB for 9.99 euros per month, the green operator goes up to 30 GB for the same price – finally to a cent. With triple the data, you will be much more comfortable on a daily basis to consult social networks or watch a small video streaming without too much fear of emptying your 4G envelope at the end of the month. On the other hand, the roaming abroad is a little less sluggish at RED since the latter gives the right to 6 GB in Europe / DOM while B & You offers 10 GB.

Obviously, it should still be noted that calls are unlimited to landlines and mobiles in France (limited to 3 hours maximum per call and 200 recipients per month) and that SMS / MMS are also unlimited in mainland France. We find the same conditions from Europe and the overseas departments, but only to a French number.

To find out even more, read our full review on RED by SFR.

How to keep my number?

To do this, all you have to do is provide the RIO code for your line when registering, which can be obtained by calling 3179. By choosing to keep your number, the change of operator will also be seamless. However, whether you choose to keep or change your number, creating your new SIM card has a fixed cost: 10 euros.





