referees in favor of wearing a microphone

The new measures put in place by the president of the LFP Vincent Labrune are starting to bear fruit. Indeed, a few days before the meeting of the working group on arbitration formed by the Professional Football League (LFP), chaired by the boss of OGC Nice Jean-Pierre Rivère, the central referees would have been rather favorable ( 60%) wearing a microphone during Ligue 1 matches, an experiment that should be validated by the IFAB, the body that determines and changes the rules of the game.





What follows after this advertisement

Olivier Lamarre, president of the Union of Elite Football Referees, also approved this possibility if it improves their working conditions: “The referees believe that beyond its educational virtues, the sound system could protect the authority of the referee, because everything that the (other) actors say will be heard by all. In rugby, the microphone protects the authority of the referee. […] We will make proposals so that the authorities concerned provide information to the general public every week or every month on the controversial arbitration decisions taken every weekend, even if it means acknowledging our mistakes ”, he said in comments collected by the team.