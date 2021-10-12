Renate Reinsve, new chapter – Release

The afternoon is already very late, in this Parisian palace at 12 euros per espresso, and Renate Reinsve is very hungry. Which is all the more understandable since she hasn’t eaten anything since breakfast. Newly arrived from Oslo, we picked her up when getting off the plane, then taken to pick up some clothes and, finally, dropped off at the hotel. Where, for the moment, a waitress brings her only two mini-financiers, which she is satisfied without complaining: the Louis Vuitton brand invited the actress, still completely unknown three months ago, to attend a parade and it would take more to break this daydream that she has conceded living since the beginning of summer. “My head is so in the clouds that yesterday morning, I got out of my house to take the car that was to take me to the airport. I waited a long time for it, before realizing that I had screwed up twenty-four hours! I come from a lost place, stuck in torpor… Every day that passes, I tell myself that I am incredibly lucky. Even though I believe that seriousness and perseverance can end up provoking happy coincidences, the fact remains that what is happening to me now goes far beyond anything I had ever imagined ”, admits, with a candor singularly devoid of sentimentality, the infant news of a proverbially insatiable film industry.





His name is not the most obvious to remember and we can bet that no one, in the handful of onlookers who set foot …