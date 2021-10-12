Reopening of all of Thailand to tourism on November 1

New twist in the tourism saga in Thailand, the Prime Minister wants to open the whole country to vaccinated tourists from November 1.

Thailand will allow entry into the kingdom, without quarantine, of fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries, from November 1, according to the announcement, as part of a major government effort to revive the economy.





Total openness for a small number of countries

On a television broadcast on Monday, October 11, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had given instructions to the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public Health for them to consider reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists without quarantine on November 1.

However, the prerequisites are as follows: international visitors will have to prove that they are free from Covid-19 at the time of their travel by means of an RT-PCR test carried out before leaving their country of origin, and then undergo a test in Thailand.

He said these travelers would be allowed to visit any part of the country after meeting these requirements, adding that there will be at least ten “low risk” countries, including Singapore, Germany, China and United States.

Even if the complete list of authorized countries is not yet known, France is certainly on this list, the French are already the 5th largest group of foreign travelers in the Phuket sandbox.

He said more countries will be added to the list of “low risk” countries on December 1, stressing that tourists from countries not on the list will have to be quarantined.

Reopening of entertainment venues in December

The prime minister said the government is also considering lifting the ban on serving alcoholic beverages in restaurants.

“By December 1, we will also consider authorizing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants as well as the operation of entertainment venues.”





Restore livelihoods

He said that over the past year and a half people have lived with some of the biggest peacetime challenges the country has faced in its history.

“It has been one of the most painful experiences of my life, too, making decisions that balance saving lives with saving livelihoods.

A choice that is not always clearly separated, and where we can save lives, but commit those lives to the unbearable pain of trying to survive on little or no income, or where we can save livelihoods, but commit family, friends and neighbors to the loss of their lives and the loss of their breadwinner, ”he said.

“The time has come for us to prepare to face the coronavirus and to live with it as with other endemic infections and diseases, just as we have learned to live with other diseases through treatments and vaccinations,” said he declared.

“Today I would like to announce the first small but important step to decisively begin the process of trying to restore our livelihoods.”





“I know this decision carries some risk.

It is almost certain that we will see a temporary increase in severe cases when we relax these restrictions.

“We will have to follow the situation very closely, and see how to contain and live with this situation, because I do not think that the millions of people who depend on the income generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment industry can afford the devastating blow to a second lost New Years holiday period, “he added.

General Prayut said he recognized the extraordinary achievements of public health workers, other officials and all citizens who responded to his call in June for the country to be ready to host arrivals without quarantine within 120 days.

Thailand among ten fastest countries in the world for vaccine delivery

“After the adoption of the 120-day target, extraordinary efforts were made to increase our vaccine supply,” he said.

He added that deliveries have tripled from around 4 million doses in May to nearly 12 million in July and then to nearly 14 million in August, and now stand at over 20 million per month until the end of the year, for a total of more than 170 million doses, well beyond the targets he had set.

Public health staff have worked tirelessly to speed up vaccinations to meet the 120-day target, and the public has shown great cooperation in signing up for vaccinations.

As a result, the number of daily vaccinations in the country tripled in July from around 80,000 doses per day in May, and kept increasing until Thailand ranks among the ten fastest countries in the world for vaccine delivery.

“Currently, we frequently administer over 700,000 doses per day, and sometimes even over a million doses per day.”

An extraordinary feat

The prime minister said that the fact that Thailand can start allowing entry without quarantine in November, as many other countries still try to contain the Delta variant by imposing restrictions on the movement of their citizens, is a great tribute. to unity of purpose and to the determined response to its appeal by the public health services, by many other government departments, by the private sector, and by the cooperation given by citizens in all fields.

“Our nation has accomplished an extraordinary feat over the past few months and we can all be very proud of the enormous contribution each one makes to these accomplishments.

These achievements, coupled with the gradual easing of travel restrictions from other countries, now allow us to begin the process of entry without quarantine into Thailand, ”said General Prayut.

Source: Bangkok Post