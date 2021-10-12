Repair your Xbox yourself? Microsoft is thinking about it for the planet | Xbox one

If you have ever had a defective console, you have surely considered opening it to verify that the problem was not inherent in the device itself. However, despite your deep desire for autonomy in terms of repair, the main risk lies in the loss of the manufacturer’s warranty, the fault of a small sticker, carefully placed on the opening point of the console. Torn sticker, guarantee gone! Fortunately, Microsoft would consider solutions.

Do it yourself, for the good of the planet

Repairing your equipment yourself is perfectly legal as long as we own the device in question. And yet, a number of large companies such as Microsoft and Apple have already made this difficult for tech-savvy people looking for a self-service repair. But it seems that Microsoft is undergoing a philosophical change.

Exactly 1 week ago, Monday, October 4, the giant installed in Redmond and the non-profit association for the defense of investors As You Sow have reached an agreement. Microsoft has agreed to hire an independent consultant to study the benefits of giving consumers greater access to parts and repair documentation to reduce CO² emissions and waste.

After months of negotiations, Microsoft pledged to explore the possibility of letting consumers repair their own hardware, including consoles. The company will now study solutions to facilitate the repair of its equipment, by making it easier to access spare parts, for example.





This study will not be made public, for obvious reasons of confidentiality in matters of sensitive, personal and commercial data. Nonetheless, a public summary of its findings is expected to be released by May 2022 by Microsoft in person. These resolutions represent a great step forward in the struggle for the right to reparation.

As long as these results show that there are benefits to letting people repair their products, Microsoft has agreed that new initiatives will be launched in late 2022 and beyond.

Kerry Sheehan, of the world famous iFixit site, stressed that this is a step in the right direction and that pressure from shareholders can become an important tool for climate activists. For his part, Nathan Proctor, who leads a campaign for the right to repair products, recalls, however, that Microsoft is still a member of pressure groups that oppose bills on the right to repair, such as Entertainment. Software Association in the United States.

For the moment, Microsoft seems quite open on the question and it only remains to wait for the conclusions of the report in a few months. To be continued.

Source