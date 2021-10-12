Report points to historic ‘failure’ of UK government to deal with health crisis

He criticizes in particular the scientific advisers of the government for having delayed in putting in place containment measures.

A damning report. A study by two parliamentary committees says Boris Johnson’s government and his scientific advisers made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic.

Made public Tuesday, October 12, the report ensures that the British executive has, until March 23, 2020, “only [cherché à] moderate the rate of infection“in the population rather than completely stopping its spread “because of official scientific advice, not against it”. This “gradual and progressive approach”, instead of more radical measures, is described in this parliamentary report as “nad” decision, which made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by Sars-CoV-2 with almost 138,000 deaths.

He is “amazing” that it took government science advisers so long to realize that full containment was needed, the report claims, even with overwhelming evidence, such as a model from Imperial College London who claimed that an unchecked epidemic could cause 500,000 deaths, making containment “inevitable”.

“The containment and social distancing decisions made in the first weeks of the pandemic – and the advice leading up to them – are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen. “

A British parliamentary report quoted by AFP

Parliamentarians also criticize the decision not to test elderly people leaving the hospital before they return to their retirement home and say that certain measures (such as the 10 p.m. curfew for pubs, the ban outdoor children’s sports clubs) were not scientifically based.

“The UK’s response combined great mistakes and great successes”, like the vaccination program, said in a joint statement Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, chairmen of the two committees in charge of the report. “Learning from this is essential to be as successful as possible during the remainder of the pandemic and into the future.”