    Resident Evil 4: Thrills Guaranteed for the VR Experience

    Game news

    With the approach of the VR release of the legendary Resident Evil 4, Capcom continues to strengthen communication around its game. Today, it is the collaboration with a certain player in VR that is in the spotlight.

    It is through a rather short live-action trailer that we are reminded the exclusive owned by the Oculus Quest 2 on the VR of Resident Evil 4. The device released in 2020 was already illustrated some time ago with an in-game demonstration of the unprecedented experience that awaits you. Now he’s back with the eponymous opus to illustrate in video their arrival scheduled for October 21. An arrival symbolized by monstrous hands approaching the frightened player more and more, something that we will experience shortly.


    Resident Evil 4: Thrills Guaranteed for the VR ExperienceResident Evil 4: Thrills Guaranteed for the VR Experience

    Resident Evil 4 was originally released in 2005. Considered by many to be one of the best in the license, it was undeniably a breath of fresh air for the saga. A new formula that did not necessarily please everyone. However, this fourth opus still continues to make people talk about it and this version in VR is the opportunity to immerse yourself in it or to discover a monument of its kind for the first time.

    Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City – The Movie

