Resurgence of risk aversion before the wave of results



THE EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS REDUCE THEIR LOSSES AT MID-SESSION

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to show no clear trend as European stock markets cut losses mid-session Tuesday, with inflation concerns once again discouraging risk-taking before earnings releases begin.

Futures contracts on the main New York indices signal an opening down 0.06% for the Dow Jones, almost stable for the Standard & Poor’s 500 but up 0.22% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.43% to 6,542.42 points around 10:45 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 lost 0.47% and in Frankfurt, the Dax fell 0.27%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 0.33%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.16% and the Stoxx 600 is virtually unchanged.

Oil prices remain close to Monday highs and those of base metals like nickel and aluminum continue to rise, fueling inflation fears in a context still dominated by tensions on supply chains.

The latter largely explain the deterioration in investor sentiment highlighted by the monthly survey by the ZEW institute in Germany, its index falling for the fifth month in a row, and more than expected.

The difficulties of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande also weigh on the trend: according to several sources, several creditors of the group have not received the interest on a bond loan due Monday.

It is therefore in a gloomy context that the period of quarterly publications of the large listed groups will begin. While waiting for those of American banks from Wednesday, LVMH must publish its turnover after the close of European markets.





“The trend is generally sustained at the start of the fourth quarter but with the conjunction between the earnings season and inflation at this stage, we can observe a movement of reduction in risk exposure”, summarizes Chris Beauchamp, chief analyst at IG.

VALUES TO FOLLOW AT WALL STREET

VALUES IN EUROPE

The largest sectoral declines in Europe affect the sectors most exposed to the risk of a slowdown in economic growth: that of raw materials fell by 1.54%, that of automotive by 0.62%, that of banks of 0.37%.

In contrast, the defensive compartments are progressing: that of utilities gained 0.78%, that of health 0.34%, that of real estate 0.49%.

Among the significant declines of the day, Easyjet yielded 2.13% after saying it was banking on an annual loss of one billion pounds for the fiscal year ended at the end of September.

RATE

The resurgence of risk aversion favors government bonds, whose yields are falling without deviating much from their recent highs: that of ten-year US Treasuries fell to 1.5961% after a peak at 1.631% and its German equivalent fell a little more than a basis point to -0.127% against -0.108% in session on Monday.

The two-year American posted an 18-month high in Asia at 0.356%.

CHANGES

The dollar is practically unchanged against a basket of benchmark currencies (+ 0.01%) but it also remains very close to its highs of recent days.

The euro is trading around $ 1.1550 and the yen has fallen to a new three-year low against the greenback at 113.48.

OIL

On the downside at the start of the session, the oil market is once again moving in the green and remains close to the highs reached on Monday.

Brent gained 0.29% to 83.89 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.38% to 80.83 dollars.

They rose to $ 84.60 and $ 82.18 respectively on Monday, the highest since 2018 for Brent and 2014 for WTI.