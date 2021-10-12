Retrofit, an electrical organ transplant

Since the 1954 law and until recent times, it was impossible to change the original engine of a car in France. But since the decree of March 13, 2020, relating to the conditions for transforming heat-powered vehicles into battery-powered or fuel cell (hydrogen) electric motors, you can have any thermal car reincarnated into electric.

Whether it is a Ferrari, a Clio or a Panhard, you can drive electrically thanks to the retrofit.

What is the retrofit?

The retrofit consists of converting any vehicle with a thermal engine, gasoline or diesel, into electric. Light vehicles, scooters, trucks, old or recent models, they can all (or almost) be transformed. Overall, it takes 24 to 72 hours to transform a thermal vehicle into an electric car.

What is the point of retrofitting?







The retrofit is part of a circular economy logic since it also makes it possible to rehabilitate vehicles which are sometimes in perfect condition but which would have ended their life in scrap due to too much mileage.

No CO2 emissions, no more noise, no need to buy fuel, to “refuel” a simple plug is enough. Once transformed, the vehicle will receive an approval certificate, a new electric vehicle registration card as well as the Crit’Air 0 sticker. Thus, equipped with these precious sesames, you will also be able to continue driving in city centers which plan to ban entry to polluting vehicles as well as into future low emission zones.

In theory, the vehicle will remain the same, apart from the silence and the acceleration flexibility of the electric motor. Engine power and road handling are also supposed to remain equivalent (knowing that you have to deal with the heavy weight of the batteries, despite everything – the interest of having running gears and shock absorbers still in good condition).

How to convert a vehicle?

To transform a thermal car into an electric one, it is necessary to remove the thermal engine, the radiator, the alternator, the battery, the fluids, the tank and the exhaust. The braking system and the gearbox remain in place. The removed elements are then replaced by a 100% electric motorization made up of batteries, the electric motor and electrical components, all certified and adapted to the vehicle concerned.

How to convert your vehicle?







To date, around ten companies practice retrofitting. They are united within the Association of Industry and Electric Retrofit Actors (AIRe). The retrofit units offered to you must be approved by the National Vehicle Reception Center (CNRV), in order to guarantee reliability equivalent to that of a new electric vehicle.





The transformation must be carried out by qualified professionals, authorized and established in France, having obtained the approval authorization from UTAC (central technical body for the technical control of vehicles). Companies that convert vehicles must comply with very strict specifications in accordance with French regulations.

Which vehicles can be “retrofitted”?

To benefit from the retrofit, it is imperative that the car concerned has a favorable technical inspection, an original configuration in good condition, be registered in France and over 5 years old.







The retrofit what does it cost?

The retrofit has a variable cost depending on the vehicle model you want to convert. However, since June 1, 2020, you can benefit from a conversion bonus for an amount ranging from € 2,500 to € 5,000, depending on your benchmark tax income. Thus, for a tax income of less than € 18,000, the premium will be € 5,000. If your tax income is greater than € 18,000, you will only receive € 2,500.

The aid also concerns two-wheelers for which they are around € 1,100.

However, let's face it, retrofitting remains a heavy investment: count between 10,000 to 30,000 € excluding aid for a car and around 1,100 to 3,000 € for a two-wheeler.







The retrofit, what drawbacks?

If currently few “retrofitted” models circulate on French roads, there are undoubtedly reasons:

the cost of conversion can in some cases be higher than the purchase price of a thermal car.

the number of charging stations is still low in urban areas and almost non-existent in rural areas (even if it is then easier to charge at home when you live in a house).

electric drives do not like very cold weather, which significantly reduces the useful capacity of the batteries.

the autonomy of electric motors is often low. Thus, for small urban models such as a Renault Twingo, a Peugeot 107, a Citroën C1, or a Toyota Aygo, we graft you an electric motorization which will allow you on average 100 kilometers of autonomy and for a maximum speed of 110 km / h. But now, in cities limited to 30 km / h, unless you go regularly to the countryside, do you really need more motorization?

If you have a vintage vehicle converted, you should know that it will immediately lose all its market value. Indeed, collectors like to have vehicles in their original condition, if not “in their own juice”, and are not interested in models that are too “younger”.

If you are one of those who make more than 200 km / day, forget the electric and especially the retrofit which is absolutely not adapted to your needs.

Finally, currently, if your vehicle’s batteries fail, you should know that approved workshops are rare and, consequently, overwhelmed, and that you will need to count on average three months to have them repaired!

