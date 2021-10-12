Riders Republic is free on PC for 24 hours: how do I get it?

Before its release on October 28, Riders Republic opens its doors to the public for free, on PC and only for 24 hours.

If you fancy skiing, mountain biking or taking off in your wingsuit, or all at the same time, it’s now or never. Riders Republic is free for a whole day, exclusively on PC. Below, we’ll walk you through the steps for you to download it, so you can get an idea of ​​what to expect on October 28th.

How to get Riders Republic on PC?

First of all, note that the title is playable only through Ubisoft Connect on PC. You don’t need a paid subscription, but you’ll still need to create an account if you don’t already have one. To do so, go to this page. Once your account is created, you will need to verify your email address, which will give you access to all the features of Ubisoft Connect.

Then go to the download page of Riders Republic, where you will have to click on the desired platform (obviously only Ubisoft Connect is available). Finally, all you have to do is download the Ubisoft Connect application by clicking on “Download Ubisoft Connect PC”, identify yourself and launch the game that has been added to your library to enjoy it.





What to expect from this large-scale test?

On the program, Ubisoft has reserved a big surprise for PC players. Unlike the Closed Beta that took place last August, this Early Access gives you the chance to test all sports in the game, in all modes available at launch. This gives you the opportunity to discover the game from top to bottom before embarking on the great adventure in two weeks. But hurry, the game is only free until October 13 at 9 a.m.!

A release date scheduled for October 28

As a reminder, Riders Republic had given its news in the year, with in particular a new presentation trailer released during E3 2021. It is a massively multiplayer game in which there are a whole bunch of sporting activities from the ‘extreme. Several game modes are available and offer different doses of fun.

For example, you can do board sports with snowboarding, skiing, or downhill mountain biking and wingsuiting as well as parachuting. Riders Republic is therefore a compendium of entertainment, which is particularly awaited by many gamers. Its release date is still scheduled for October 28 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Pre-order Riders Republic on PS5