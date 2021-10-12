Riders Republic is playable for free for 24 hours

After a first open beta session last August, the Riders Republic park is relaunching an open house today. This last tour allows players to get a final opinion on the title before its release, scheduled for the end of the month.

At the end of August, Riders Republic had heated the asphalt by offering the curious an open beta phase during which they could indulge in the joys of wingsuiting, motocross or even skiing. After this promising first glimpse, the title of Ubisoft puts the head in the helmet with the PC Play Day: it is one of the pre-launch surprises promised by the publisher.

But what is it ? From 9:00 a.m. this morning, it is possible to play all of Riders Republic for free and this until tomorrow morning 9:00 am. A preferential treatment granted to PC players who must download the software from Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s platform. On the program, no tutorial and all of the game modes planned at launch are to be tried. In addition to the five single-player careers, four multiplayer modes are also on the menu.

List of multiplayer modes

The Mass Races: the more the merrier, the more we laugh! This statement is all the more true in Riders Republic where players will be able to participate in epic multisport races that will bring together more than 50 players *. New races will randomly appear on the map every 30 minutes. Players will therefore need to be responsive and be prepared to monitor their blind spots, protect their position and remain nimble if they are to be the first to cross the finish line. PC Play Day will feature up to 3 different Mass Races. Versus Mode: Players will be able to join 5 of their friends in any career to challenge them and determine which of them is the best. Battle Tricks: players will be able to participate in 6v6 matches and try to perform as many tricks as possible on the different modules to earn points. The team with the highest score will win the match. Free-for-All mode: thanks to this game mode, players will be able to challenge up to 11 opponents thanks to a playlist of exciting events.

A very dense content to try in length, in width and across until tomorrow morning 9:00 to make a final opinion before the release of the game. Riders Republic is expected on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Google Stadia.