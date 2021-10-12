Rob Lee on Newcastle buyout: “The best news since Bobby Robson”

Rob Lee (Newcastle player from 1992 to 2001): “I think it’s best for all parties, really. I think Mike Ashley is happy to be out of it. You cannot appreciate the insults he received or not go to the matches when you are the owner of the club. I think it worked for all parties. The Newcastle supporters are delighted, and I think Mike Ashley will be delighted to leave.
You always have to think about it all (to rumors of money laundering in Saudi Arabia). But I think the main thing people are thinking about right now is that the club has been taken over by better people than Mike Ashley.
It will not be a short-term “buy a few players, improve the team” type of operation. It’s a long-term job. The training ground is possibly one of the worst in the Premier League. To have the best players, you have to have the best facilities. St James Park has 52,000 seats, but it has been like that for fourteen years. He needs a little animation now. Things have evolved.
This is probably the best news since Bobby Robson signed from Newcastle many years ago (in 1999). Since his departure (2004), this club is in decline and it’s going to take a long, long time. The problem is that we have declined and all the other clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester have improved. There will be a great void to fill. It’s not just about buying players. “