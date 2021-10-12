Roche calls for Ronapreve to be placed on the European market

The Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has submitted an application for the marketing in the European Union of its cocktail of synthetic antibodies against Covid-19 Ronapreve

Designed by the biotechnology company Regeneron and marketed by the Roche laboratory under the name Ronapreve, this treatment combines two antibodies (called “monoclonal”) manufactured in the laboratory, casirivimab and imdevimab. When injected intravenously, they are supposed to support the immune system to neutralize the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently officially recommended this treatment for Covid-19, but only in specific cases.

“The EMA is starting to assess a marketing authorization application for the combination of Ronapreve monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab / imdevimab),” said the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA “could issue an opinion within two months,” she added.





1,700 euros per dose

The Ronapreve injectable treatment “is intended for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who do not need additional oxygen therapy and who present an increased risk of progressing to a severe stage”, a indicated the EMA. It is also intended “for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over,” she added.

In recent months, NGOs have denounced the high price of Ronapreve, which they estimated at around 1,700 euros per dose. A marketing authorization application is the last step in which the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use carries out a final scientific assessment before making a recommendation to the European Commission.