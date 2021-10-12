More

    Ronald Araujo injured with Uruguay

    Holder against Argentina on the night from Sunday to Monday (3-0 defeat), Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo left his side in the 72nd minute of play. But bad news for FC Barcelona supporters: the player from 22 years old might not participate in the return of the international break against Valencia in La Liga (17.10, 9 p.m.) but he could also miss the Clasico against Real Madrid (24.10, 4.15 p.m.) due to a problem in his right thigh. Returning to Barcelona for further medical examinations, he will also miss Celeste’s last October game, traveling to Brazil on Friday (15.10, 2:30).

    “Tests carried out by the medical services of the Uruguayan Football Federation have shown that the player of the first team Ronald Araujo suffers from an injury to the hamstring of the right thigh, contracted last Sunday during the match against the ‘Argentina. The player will return to Barcelona to have his injury followed up by the club’s medical services ”, can we read in the press release.



