Russia take first place over Croatia in World Cup qualifying

The Croats were even led twice to the score before returning thanks to their stars Kramaric, head (1-1, 30th), then Modric (2-2, 75th). It took a deflected free kick from the Real Madrid midfielder to allow his team to equalize and therefore avoid a hell of a disappointment. The Croats, today two points behind the leaders of the group, have nevertheless tried everything to snatch a success, even scoring at the end, by Vlasic, a goal finally invalidated by the VAR for an offside while the players were all returned to the center of the field.



