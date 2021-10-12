Russia take first place over Croatia in World Cup qualifying

Croatia, unhappy finalist of the last World Cup against France (2-4), is not yet guaranteed to see the 2022 edition in Qatar. This Monday evening, she lost two important points in her fight with Russia for the first directly qualifying place. Even if Luka Modric and his gang will host the Russians on November 14, they would have done without this setback against the Slovaks (2-2) at home, when their direct opponents won in Slovenia (2-1).
The Croats were even led twice to the score before returning thanks to their stars Kramaric, head (1-1, 30th), then Modric (2-2, 75th). It took a deflected free kick from the Real Madrid midfielder to allow his team to equalize and therefore avoid a hell of a disappointment. The Croats, today two points behind the leaders of the group, have nevertheless tried everything to snatch a success, even scoring at the end, by Vlasic, a goal finally invalidated by the VAR for an offside while the players were all returned to the center of the field.
The Croats, now assured of finishing in the top two and therefore of at least playing in the play-offs, still have all their chances of finishing this campaign in the lead. But they will certainly have to beat Russia to secure their ticket to Qatar. This face-to-face will be expensive.