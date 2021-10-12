Saints Row (2022): new gameplay footage for GTA’s competitor

At the heart of some rumors this summer and then officially revealed at gamescom during the 2021 edition, the reboot of Saints Row has unveiled its first gameplay images via a trailer published by GameInformer.

We had to wait for gamescom 2021 to get concrete on the next Saints Row game. Announced in 2019, the new project of Volition Games and Deep Silver was illustrated at greater length in the digital version of the German show. No fifth episode on the program but a good reboot of the saga, which takes place in the Santo Ileso region, described by its developers as “the largest sandbox ever created in the universe of Saints Row“. A fictional region that illustrated itself again in a two-minute video.

It’s as part of its special coverage on the game that GameInformer got its hands on an exclusive gameplay video, available below. If you have to keep in mind that the gameplay broadcast was recorded from a pre-alpha version of the title (and meaning that this may be subject to change), the two minutes of video are enough to show the different areas of Santo Ileso: rustic houses in the desert, working-class neighborhoods or even neon alleys. Various locations in Santo Ileso are shown in this trailer released by GameInformer, which promises the region will be explorable by car, motorbike and even wingsuit.





As a reminder, Saints Row is expected as the competitor of GTA. This reboot, which allows to relaunch a story that has come close to the Underworld, settles in Santo Ileso and is based on a brand new graphics engine. The player plays The Boss of the Saints, a gang made up of four characters who will have to face other mafia groups. The title is expected on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox ONE on February 25, 2022.

