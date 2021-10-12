Saints Row 2022: The GTA-like presents the districts of Santo Ileso

More

    Expected on February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, the reboot of the Saints Row license accelerates its communication. After a gameplay sequence published by Game Informer, Volition begins to present the different districts of Santo Ileso.

    Saints Row, which will be released in 2022, is certainly a reboot, but the players will still have to control the Saints gang and lead him to the top by taking full control of a city. So let’s go to Santo Ileso, a large city divided into 15 districts presented as unique. Volition aims to unveil several videos linked to its neighborhoods and to the universe of the title, and begins this work today with a first video.


    It allows us to see Lakeshore, the business district, the villas of Monte Vista, or Rancho Providencia, as well as various points of interest, advertised as very varied. These different areas will be controlled by other gangs, which we will have to manage to get rid of in order to extend our power over the city. This video is also the occasion observe some images of the game, even if the developers specify that it is a pre-alpha version not representative of the current state of the title.

