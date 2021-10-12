Samsung-style Material You is coming to Galaxy smartphones

Samsung also offers the best feature of Material You in its second beta of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The option has been named Dynamic Theme and allows the colors of the interface to be adapted to those of the wallpaper.

Dynamic Theme. Here is the small name given by Samsung to the feature inspired by Material You in its update to One UI 4.0. As a reminder, this is the version under Android 12 of the home interface of the South Korean brand’s Galaxy smartphones.

This is what reveals the second beta of One UI 4 that the NextPit teams were able to discover on a Samsung Galaxy S21 +. Concretely, Dynamic Theme is an adaptation of the most prominent novelty of Android 12 allowing to adapt the accent colors of the system in harmony with those of the wallpaper chosen by the user.

Source: NextPit

Until now, Samsung had not yet integrated such an option on One UI 4. This is good news for lovers of customization. This reinforces the immersion in the interface and gives a somewhat unique aspect to the user experience lived by each one.

Not necessarily for all applications

NextPit, however, realized that not all apps apply Dynamic Theme (Material You) automatic color change on this One UI 4 beta, like the preinstalled Samsung keyboard. Despite this, the colors do change on the shortcuts panel, in some menus or even in the calculator.

Recall in passing that for its part Oppo also offers a function borrowed from Material You in ColorOS 12, its recently unveiled Android 12 update. At Samsung, the One UI 4.0 beta is available on the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra released earlier this year, but France is not yet affected by the program.