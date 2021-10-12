scientists call for aluminum salts in deodorants to be banned after study

Aluminum salts are present in certain cosmetic products in France, in particular deodorants, already criticized in the past for their potential carcinogenic effect.

Aluminum salts still singled out. A new study published recently in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, analyzed the impact of aluminum chloride, which is found in particular in antiperspirants and cosmetic products, on the development of breast cancer. According to the results of the researchers, in certain quantities, even low, their absorption can lead to the appearance of this disease.

Conducted by researchers from the Swiss Laboratory of Environmental Carcinogenesis, Fondation des Grangettes and the University of Oxford, this study explains that “aluminum penetrates into breast cells and destabilizes the structure and number of chromosomes”, which can lead to breast cancer.

“There has been an epidemic of breast cancer for several years,” whose cause scientists are looking for, André-Pascal Sappino, professor of medicine and co-author of the study, told BFMTV.com. And “there we have all the same an extremely suspicious suspect”.

“Lesions in the exposed chromosomes”

Their study was carried out on hamster cells. “We used a model that was fully validated in toxicology, used to test cosmetics,” usually, he explains. And according to their results, aluminum salts do not pass the test.

Applied “even in very small doses and over a limited period”, these components will “pass through the skin and accumulate in the mammary gland”, explains the scientist. This leads to DNA breaks in the cells studied, “lesions in the exposed chromosomes, characteristic of tumors”, explains the scientist.

Cancers are “a disease caused by an initially normal cell whose program goes wrong and transforms it”, thus describes the National Cancer Institute.

In this sense the researchers suggest in the study “that particular attention be paid to the long-term consequences of the regular absorption of low doses. [d’aluminium] for human carcinogenesis. ”The co-authors André-Pascal Sappino and Stefano Mandriota, oncologist at the Grangettes foundation, are even calling for its ban.

“This justifies in my opinion the ban”

This is not the first time that aluminum salts have been singled out for their carcinogenic effects.





These same Swiss researchers had already demonstrated in 2016 the impact of aluminum on breast cells. In their study, the mice exposed to aluminum all developed tumors, sometimes very aggressive. Another study published in 2017 in The Lancet, showed that the daily use and from a young age of products under the armpits, increased the risk of developing breast cancer.

But if they are “suspected of being able to promote the development of breast cancer, there is however no evidence of the existence of a link between the application of deodorants or antiperspirants and the risk of breast cancer. breast “, thus writes the National Cancer Institute. “The epidemiological data do not allow a conclusive link to be established between dermal exposure to aluminum and the onset of cancer”, also wrote the National Medicines Agency (ANSM) in 2011.

“When you see such effects at concentrations which are very low, then yes that is a concern, and that in my opinion justifies the ban,” Stefano Mandriota told France Info. “What we want is that we stop talking about a harmless metal”, abounds André-Pascal Sappino.

Breast cancer is caused by “several risk factors playing a role in its development”, explains Health Insurance. If some are identified (genetic predispositions, alcohol, tobacco …) others could be updated. This disease is the most common cancer in women, it is estimated in France that nearly one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. In 2018 in France, nearly 59,000 new breast cancers were detected.