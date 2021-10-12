Scream: the Ghostface killer tracks down the heroes of the first film in the bloody trailer

Falling into the cinema when he was little, and become addicted to series, he does his own stunts and navigates between eras and genres, from SF to comedy (musical or not) through fantasy and animation. He also dissects the geek and heroic news in the program FanZone.

Ghostface is back. Sidney Prescott too. And the trailer for the new “Scream” promises us a handful of bloody murders and secrets from the past that resurface.

Close the doors. Turn off the phones. Get away from the closet: On January 12, 2022, Ghostface and his famous white mask will be back in theaters for a new series of murders, of which the Scream trailer gives us a bloody first glimpse.





Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who had made a strong impression two years ago with Wedding Nightmare, the fifth opus seems to take the usual codes with a bit more technology.

But the oldies are back, namely Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and, of course, Sidney Prescott. Who has been there “again and again”, as Neve Campbell says in these footage, where the new killer shares his honor to cross paths with the four-time survivor, in what appears to be the home of the 1.

A trailer that also presents the new characters (and future victims), while specifying one of the rules of the game: the attacks take place on people linked to the killers of the first opus. A reply that does not fail to intrigue, like this plan of Gale in tears, on the end, makes people fear the death of one of the elders (Dewey, who we see confronted with the killer?).

It remains to be seen how this new opus, also carried by Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quaid (The Boys) or Melissa Barrera (From where we come), will succeed in perpetuating the legacy of the saga initiated by Wes Craven in the late 90s. And to renew it. Answer on January 12, when the masks fall on the big screen.