Sébastien Lecornu guest of the morning: health crisis, referendum, loan

This Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories was the guest of Charlotte Mestre’s morning radio. Here is what to remember from this interview.

Sébastien Lecornu is clear: there will be no postponement of the December 12 referendum except in exceptional cases. This is one of the themes that Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories, currently on the territory in septaine, addressed this Tuesday on the antenna of NCla1ère.

During this interview, the Minister of Overseas Territories returned in detail to several important themes for New Caledonia, in particular the postponement or not of the consultation of December 12, the health crisis, the request for assistance to the army. and applying for a government guaranteed loan. We take stock.

Update on the health crisis: “there is work to be done”

The visit of the Minister of Overseas Territories in New Caledonia, planned before the health crisis, was maintained despite the current situation. An essential decision according to Sébastien Lecornu: “This maintenance was essential, we are all confronted with this global pandemic (…) there is a human dimension to this crisis, as Minister of Overseas, I have become Minister of Covid Overseas by force. and I had to maintain this trip (…) because we need to work with Louis Mapou and the government on the strategy to fight Covid-19 (…) there is work to be done. ”

Army support

The Minister of Overseas Territories also returned to the request for assistance to the army, announced yesterday by the government of New Caledonia: “Every week, working meetings take place between the teams of the government of New Caledonia, that of the Ministry of Overseas and the State, concerning the health crisis (…) If a second wave arrives, we will have the if need be, there is a need for reinforcement in terms of resuscitation, and this can go through the army service. ” He added : “On the other hand, we have to imagine medical evacuations, we did it in Polynesia, it was historic, the State is there, France is there, to relieve the local health teams.”

A renewed request for a loan guaranteed by the State?

As a reminder, Louis Mapou had mentioned his intention to discuss with the State a new request for a loan guaranteed by the State. During this meeting, Minister Sébastien Lecornu returned to the loan guaranteed by the State.





“In French Polynesia, it is the State that took charge of the health crisis as well as the medical evacuations, we will have the opportunity to talk about money with the government and Louis Mapou, but I would like to say that he there is a stake. In the French republican values, there is something human, generous and fraternal, it is the “What it costs” of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and we will do everything we can on the economic side and health for New Caledonia. ”

He also insisted on the two measures planned in terms of financing:

“There are expenses that depend on covid, health expenses, I have not changed my mind on this subject, national solidarity must decide. There are also choices in support of the local economy, which do not date from the covid. For this component, it is not a subsidy, it is more a loan. So two devices are on the table (…) he must be educated from now on, that we document the figures in order to be able to apply for a loan. “

For or against postponing the referendum?

As for the question of whether or not to postpone the referendum, Sébastien Lecornu was clear, “no decision will be announced by the end of his stay in New Caledonia” :

The appointment is held, with some exceptions: if the health crisis is out of control. This will be decided according to the indicators: incidence rate, blood pressure in intensive care, evolution of vaccination. We will have to look at them when the time comes, it is too early to look into that. I warned the institutions that it was necessary in all cases to be ready to organize this meeting. (…) If it were to be postponed what would be the consequences? Economic, political, social. (…) These are conversations that I want to have with the institutions. We must find solutions within the framework of the end of the Noumea agreement. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories

The Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu is completing his septaine at the High Commission this evening. He will begin his visit to the Caillou tomorrow morning. A busy but balanced program, the Minister recalled that he wanted to go everywhere, on the islands, in the North, in tribes … A trip to follow on NCla1ère.