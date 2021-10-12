Seine-et-Marne: three high school students placed in police custody after the assault of a teacher

the essential

Three high school students were taken into custody on Monday, October 11 in connection with the viral video of the assault of a teacher in Seine-et-Marne. The teacher was violently thrown to the ground on Friday by a student in still unclear circumstances.

This Friday, October 8, a teacher was violently assaulted and pushed by a student at Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-Villen in Seine-et-Marne. A video, which quickly went viral, was published. Three high school students were then placed in police custody on Monday, October 11, in connection with this filmed document. The circumstances of this attack are still unclear, reported the Melun prosecutor’s office.

“The one we see on the video and two who filmed” have been in custody since yesterday afternoon, said Melun’s prosecutor Béatrice Angelelli, confirming information from M6. The main implicated party is an adult, the other two minors. Posted on social media and viewed more than 1.6 million times on Monday, the video in question shows a high school student standing in the classroom, earphones, a mask on his chin, and a casual attitude towards his teacher.

“Stand aside, ma’am,” the student says to the teacher who steps back to the front door of the classroom, telling her to “stay there”. The high school student continues, more vehemently: “Hey the Koran, push yourself madam, wallah push yourself right away”. “You’re at school. Hey, don’t touch me,” the teacher replies. The high school student then violently opens the door, throwing the teacher to the ground.

Prohibition of access to the establishment

Following a complaint from the teacher, the Melun prosecutor’s office on Monday opened an investigation for violence with aggravating circumstances, because committed against a teacher and in a school establishment. Contacted by AFP, the rectorate of the academy of Créteil did not specify on Monday the circumstances of the incident. Saturday, he said in a statement that “the student (was) the subject of a measure of prohibition of access to the establishment as a precaution and is exposed to heavy disciplinary sanctions. A disciplinary council will be summoned “.





The dissemination of the images prompted the reaction of two right-wing presidential candidates. “A teacher from Seine-et-Marne thrown to the ground by a student who quotes the Koran under the sly gaze of comrades who film the scene. Unacceptable! I will put an end to this shocking Inversion of values. I will restore respect for the teacher!” , wrote the president of the Ile-de-France region Valérie Pécresse (Libres!) on Twitter.

“Insults, threats, physical violence: the assault in #CombsLaVille is not an isolated incident, it is the daily reality in far too many of our high schools. Like the police and the mayors, I want to protect teachers by making the school a sanctuary, “Xavier Bertrand, LR president of the Hauts-de-France region, also reacted on Twitter. The investigation was entrusted to the Melun police station.