    Sekou Doumbouya at the Lakers | NBA

    Sent by the Pistons to the Nets, before being transferred to the Rockets and then cut, Sekou Doumbouya will finally bounce back to the Lakers. This is what The Athletic announces, which explains that the French will be the second “two-way contract” of the Los Angeles club, the other being also a Frenchman, Joël Ayayi.

    As a reminder, “two-way contracts” are intermediate contracts which allow franchises to use a player in both the G-League and the NBA, with a maximum of 50 games in the Great League.

    For Sekou Doumbouya, 15th choice in the 2019 Draft, it will in any case be an opportunity to show that he still has his place in the NBA, within a team that has just lost Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker to injury.

    Sekou Doumbouya Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2019-20 DET 38 20 39.0 28.6 67.4 0.5 2.6 3.1 0.5 2.1 0.5 0.9 0.2 6.4
    2020-21 DET 56 16 37.9 22.6 70.3 0.7 1.9 2.6 0.8 1.7 0.4 0.8 0.2 5.1
    Total 94 17 38.4 25.4 69.1 0.6 2.2 2.8 0.7 1.9 0.5 0.8 0.2 5.6


