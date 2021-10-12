Sekou Doumbouya at the Lakers | NBA

Sent by the Pistons to the Nets, before being transferred to the Rockets and then cut, Sekou Doumbouya will finally bounce back to the Lakers. This is what The Athletic announces, which explains that the French will be the second “two-way contract” of the Los Angeles club, the other being also a Frenchman, Joël Ayayi.

As a reminder, “two-way contracts” are intermediate contracts which allow franchises to use a player in both the G-League and the NBA, with a maximum of 50 games in the Great League.

For Sekou Doumbouya, 15th choice in the 2019 Draft, it will in any case be an opportunity to show that he still has his place in the NBA, within a team that has just lost Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker to injury.

The Lakers are progressing toward a two-way deal with free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Doumbouya was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

