Serbia U21-France U21: the official lineups

Four days after having crushed the Ukrainian hopeful team at the Stade Francis-Le Blé (5-0), the Bleuets are continuing their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign this Tuesday by moving to the Partizan stadium to challenge Serbia . A match during which the coach Sylvain Ripoll will have to do without Melvin Bard and Eduardo Camavinga, packages.
The eleven remains unchanged on the French side with a 4-3-3, where Arnaud Kalimuendo, Sofiane Diop and Amine Gouiri are associated in attack. Opposite, coach Ilija Stolica makes several changes from the defeat against Ukraine (0-1). Nikola Terzic and Zeljko Gavric are notably aligned on the wings, while Ivan Milosavljevic enters the middle.
Team compositions:
Serbia U21: Gordic – Bjekovic, Markovic, Kamenovic, Sehovic – Terzic, Topic, Milosavljevic, Gavric – Tedic, Stuparevic.
France U21: Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – Adli, Caqueret, Thuram, Diop – Gouiri, Kalimuendo.