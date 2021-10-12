Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat in the group against Angers?

“What can you do to combat this?” “ These are the words of Mauricio Pochettino when the Paris Saint-Germain coach was asked about the AmSud zone’s qualifying schedule for the World Cup. Indeed, with Argentina hosting Peru this Friday at 1:30 and Brazil facing Uruguay an hour later, several internationals (Messi, Neymar, Di Maria …) will not be able to return in time to Paris for join the group before the Angers SCO reception the same day at 9 p.m. as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1.





However, according to information from Parisian, the Argentine coach will be able to count on the return of his two Spanish defenders, long absent due to injuries: Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat. The former Real Madrid captain has still not played a minute in the Paris jersey since his free arrival this summer and continues his physical preparation. As for the ex-left side of Bayern Munich, who was supposed to return against Montpellier according to the daily, he should make his return to the Parisian group this week and has been participating in collective training for a few weeks.